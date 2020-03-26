Thieves Targeting High End Bottles of Liquor Across Ontario

Huron County OPP is reaching out to the public to help crack open a case involving some active professional thieves that have a taste for some very high end liquor and wine.

On March 6, 2020 around 7:42 p.m. two males entered into the LCBO in Goderich and together they proceeded to shoplift four bottles of 42-year-old Whisky and two bottles of 16-year-old Scotch. In total the stolen bottles of liquor are valued at $1,530.

Investigators have since linked the two persons of interest from the Goderich LCBO incident to at least 20 other similar thefts throughout Ontario over the last two years.

Some of the known LCBO locations that have been targeted by this team include: Fergus, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Kingston, Niagara, Parry Sound, Huntsville, Trenton, Ottawa, Guelph, Orangeville and Hawkesbury.

They have been targeting high dollar value scotches, whiskies, champagne and vintage wines.

Person of Interest # 1. A white male, approximately 60 years of age, around 5’7″ in height, with a medium to heavy set build, moustache and wears eye glasses.

Person of Interest # 2 is pictured below. A white male, over 6′ tall, medium build, 50 to 60 years of age, dark hair, wearing a dark jacket and a New England Patriots toque.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.