On Friday January 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. the Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated the theft of a cargo trailer from a Leggett’s Road home. The trailer was taken sometime between December 28, 2019 and January 3, 2020

The trailer is described as a beige 2019 seven by 14 foot double axle and valued at approximately $8000. There is a sticker on the back that says Jensen Trailers.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.