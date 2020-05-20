Theatre By The Bay To Host Cabaret-Style Online Fundraiser On May 22

Barrie-based theatre company Theatre by the Bay is hosting an online fundraiser on May 22, livestreaming a cabaret-style evening of entertainment including nearly 20 artists from across the province.

The Bring the Bay Home livestream starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast through YouTube Live. Theatre by the Bay artistic director Iain Moggach says the non-profit theatre company’s plans and productions have largely come to a halt, but the online event will give viewers the chance to make a donation to support Theatre by the Bay’s future performances and ensure they can continue to share local stories. The livestream will feature 18 performers and includes local talent such PJ & Oli, Katherine Chabot, Ziigwen Mixemong and many others.

“We have Dora award-winning Landon Doak, we have some puppetry going on, we have Alyssa Bartholomew performing for us, and we’ll have a short film that was created by Mitchell [Grazat],” said Renisha Henry, an indie producer at Theatre by the Bay. “The whole evening will be hosted by Andrea Murray, a hilarious comedian from Barrie.”

One great aspect of the livestream is the audience’s ability to comment in real time and receive responses from the hosts, Henry said, helping people stay connected and engaged. She’s excited that the event gives the company a chance to showcase local talent to those in the Barrie community as well as those in other regions connected to the company, including Muskoka.

Whether you tune in to see a specific act or just to fill your Friday night, the team at Theatre by the Bay hopes familiar friends and new faces will join them for a night of singing, dancing, spoken word and more.

“They have amazing connections with people,” Henry said. “Theatre by the Bay is very, very keen on making close relationships with anybody that they come into contact with, which is beautiful because they really make you feel like you’re a part of a family.”

For more information on the livestream, visit the Theatre by the Bay website or the event page on Facebook.