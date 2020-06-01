The Weather Network’s Summer 2020 Forecast

“While many Canadians experienced an abrupt transition from record cold to record heat during May, this is not the start of a relentlessly hot summer,” said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network. “June will feature swings between mid-summer warmth and fresher spring weather before more consistent heat takes over for July and August. Heat waves are likely, especially for Southern Ontario and Quebec, but periodic breaks in the heat will keep the summer from being an all-out scorcher.”

Below is a more detailed look at the conditions that we expect across Canada this summer:

Ontario & Quebec – A warm and humid summer is expected, but June will still include periods of cooler, refreshing weather. July and August will feature extended periods of hot and dry weather, but oppressive heat will not dominate the entire summer. Periods of cooler weather will break up the heat at times, and thunderstorms will help to deliver rain which could be locally excessive. A strong finish to summer is expected with warm weather continuing through much of September.

The Prairies – A typical summer is expected across most of the region. Periods of hot and dry weather are likely, but a stormy pattern at times and shots of cooler weather will keep temperatures and precipitation near normal for most areas. An active storm track could bring above normal rainfall to areas near and north of the Yellowhead Highway. A cooler summer is expected across far northern areas, and western parts of the region could turn colder than normal during August.

British Columbia – After a cool start to June, very warm to hot weather will dominate during the heart of summer. However, the summer heat may come to an early end with the potential for cooler than normal temperatures to end the season. Near normal rainfall is expected along with the typical risk for wildfires.

Atlantic Canada – A cool start to the season will give way to a warm summer with near normal to slightly above normal temperatures during July and August. Near normal rainfall is expected for much of the region, but we are concerned that some areas will turn rather dry during the summer. We are also closely watching the tropics as a very active hurricane season is expected.

Northern Canada – A warmer than normal summer is expected for the Yukon, but near normal to slightly below normal temperatures are expected for the NWT and Nunavut. Near normal precipitation is expected across most of the region, but that does not eliminate the threat of wildfires.

