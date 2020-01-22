The Town Of Gravenhurst Is Removing Snow Thursday And Sunday

As part of the Town’s commitment to keep its roadways safe for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic, road crews conduct ‘snow lift’ (i.e. snowbank removal) operations periodically throughout the winter season. Over the next week, Town crews will engage in snow removal operations at the following locations:

Thursday January 23rd (at 10:00 p.m.) to 8:00 a.m. Friday January 24th

Winewood Ave. East – from Muskoka Rd. North to Bethune Dr.

Muskoka Beach Rd. – from Winewood Ave. East to Jones Rd.

Sunday January 26th (at 10:00 p.m.) to 8:00 a.m. Monday January 27th

Muskoka Rd. South – from Brock St. (at Bay St.) to Talisman Dr.

Muskoka Rd. North – from Brock St. (at Bay St.) to Lofty Pines Rd.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution in the areas in which these operations are taking place and are reminded that there is NO PARKING on Town roads overnight (By-law 2016-92). Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.