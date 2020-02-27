The Snow Storm Will End Today

Snowfall warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Mississauga – Brampton,

Snow ending this morning.

Another 2 to 4 cm of snow is likely before the snow tapers off this morning.

There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Snowfall warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Heavy snow will taper to flurries this afternoon.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected by this afternoon.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.