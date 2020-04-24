The Muskoka Community Foundation Presents A Stay At Home Gala

A local self-organized team of volunteers supported by the Muskoka Community Foundation presents Stay at Home Gala – Muskoka

Saturday May 2nd – A one-of-a-kind Stay At Home Gala will be hosted online for Muskoka starting at 7:30 pm. The virtual gala will join hundreds of Canadians across the country, and will host all the familiar elements of a gala: optional dinner (delivered to you), game-changing speakers, silent auction, and much more.

The optional Gala dinner will feature a 4-course gourmet meal and will be sponsored by:

Huntsville Team: 3 Guys and a Stove, Tall Trees, Henrietta’s Pine Bakery, and

Whimsical Bakery

Gravenhurst: The Oar partnered with Well Fed, and RELISH

Bracebridge: Riverwalk

The evening event will unite people from across the nation with the aim to strengthen

community efforts that manage the effects of the COVID-19 virus. After purchasing a ticket, attendees will receive a link to log on to the virtual gala.

“It is so important during this time of isolation to be able to connect and unite and build a sense of community even while social distancing. This felt like the right way to engage and nourish our community and enable all of us to help those who need our help more than ever”. Beth Goodhew, Muskoka Stay At Home Gala Champion Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation notes that “the Muskoka Community Foundation is so excited to partner with an amazing group of Muskoka Champions to bring the Stay at Home Gala to Muskoka. COVID-19 has had a severe impact on Muskoka and now more than ever we need to support charities delivering such crucial services at this time.”

The event will welcome both national and local guest entertainers and musicians as part of the event program. The national Stay at Home Gala will feature game-changing speakers like André Picard , Canada’s top health and public policy observer and commentator and music and entertainment from Canadian artists such as Juno Award and Polaris Prize-nominated singer Tanika Charles . Included in the exciting local program several of our Communities best entertainers; Jed and Isla-Marie Corbeil, Sean Cotton, Miranda Mulholland, Tobin Spring and Lucas Stark.

Social distancing at its finest: The event encourages attendees to don their best, log on, and party together. The evening soiree with social distance will be hosted by Grant Nickalls and Helena Renwick with the aim to raise funds for Huntsville Hospital Foundation, South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services and Muskoka Food Security Programs.

“COVID-19 is challenging many of our community’s norms, but there is one that it won’t ever change and that is our community’s generosity and will to help one another.”

To register and learn more visit: trellis.org/stay-at-home-gala-muskoka