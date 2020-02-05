The First Annual Kasia Kinder Initiation Fun Day

Sun Feb 23, 2020, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Location: Port Carling Arena & Community Centre
The Muskoka Rock Minor Hockey Association & Families wish to announce our First Annual Kasia Kinder Memorial Initiation Fun Day on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Kasia was a cherished daughter, loving wife to Sam, amazing mom to Joey & Bella and beloved friend to so many. She loved watching and cheering on her son and all the little ones playing hockey. In her honour, we would like to dedicate this day to her and her family. Kasia, you are forever in all of our hearts. We know you are cheering us all on!
Date: February 23, 2020
Location: Port Carling Arena
Cost: $400 per team
3 Cross-ice games
Entry to “Fun Day” is on a first come, first paid basis.
The tournament is open to all DD – BB centres.
All players will receive a fun bag, a pizza lunch,
and an award for their participation.
We look forward to hosting a FUN day of hockey!
Should you have further questions, please contact Francis Bailey,
fobj3k@gmail.com
Please make cheques payable to:
Muskoka Rock Minor Hockey (Initiation Fun Day)
Box 24
Port Carling, ON
P0B 1J0
