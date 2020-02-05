The First Annual Kasia Kinder Initiation Fun Day

Sun Feb 23, 2020, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Port Carling Arena & Community Centre

The Muskoka Rock Minor Hockey Association & Families wish to announce our First Annual Kasia Kinder Memorial Initiation Fun Day on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Kasia was a cherished daughter, loving wife to Sam, amazing mom to Joey & Bella and beloved friend to so many. She loved watching and cheering on her son and all the little ones playing hockey. In her honour, we would like to dedicate this day to her and her family. Kasia, you are forever in all of our hearts. We know you are cheering us all on!