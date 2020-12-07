The Driver On This Vehicle Is Facing Eleven Charges

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 8:05 a.m., Killaloe OPP conducted a traffic stop on a commercial motor vehicle on Stone Church Road, in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

As a result, the 59-year old driver from Killaloe has been charged with the following Highway Traffic Act offences and issued a summons to appear in court.

Permit person with improper licence to drive a commercial motor vehicle

No directional signals

No brake lights

Drive commercial motor vehicle without required inspection

Fail to ensure performance standards are met

Push rod exceeds prescribed limit x 2

Over height vehicle

Over width vehicle

Drive commercial motor vehicle improper licence

Fail to carry complete daily inspection report

Fail to surrender completed daily inspection report

All drivers have a role to play in reducing the number of Commercial Motor Vehicle collisions on our roads. The OPP aim to enhance traffic safety through enforcement and education. Continuous hard work, helps keep our roads safe, and reduces the numbers of collisions and fatalities on our roadways.

In the event you are reporting an occurrence that does not require immediate police assistance please call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to speak to someone at the Killaloe Detachment contact 613-757-2600.