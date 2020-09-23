The Bala Cranberry Festival Needs Your Help

A letter from the 2020 Bala Cranberry Festival Board of Directors:

Since 1984, the Bala Cranberry Festival has been able to give back over $500,000 through our Community Funding and Youth Scholarships Program. After 35 years of giving back, our beloved Bala Cranberry Festival is asking our local community for support through these difficult times.

The 2020 Bala Cranberry Festival has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and our festival is having to shift gears. Our priority is to minimize our 2020 losses and set our festival up for years of future success and financial stability.

To raise funds, we will be offering a 2020 Collector’s item button with a $5.00 donation, a button to commemorate the ‘festival that never was”. Donations will go to offsetting the festival’s 2020 losses. Buttons are available online at balacranberryfestival.on.ca. You can choose to have the button(s) shipped to you (shipping fees will apply), or we can organize curb side pickup.

Buttons are also available in person at one of these select locations across Muskoka available on Monday September 28th.

1. Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery; Bala

2. Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce; Bala

3. Minds Alive – 3 locations; Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville

4. Beavertails; Huntsville

If you would like to make any other financial contribution to the Festival so that it can continue with its dual mission of extending the tourist season in Bala, and to improve the quality of life in the community by providing financial assistance to organizations and individuals in need, cheque contributions can be mailed to Bala Cranberry Festival, PO BOX 72, Bala, ON, P0C 1A0, or can be made directly online at our online Cranberry Festival store.

Click Here to donate online

We thank you for your support. With so much uncertainty facing us

all on a daily basis, on thing is for certain, WE WILL BE BACK!

Stay safe, stay healthy,

The 2020 Bala Cranberry Festival Board of Directors