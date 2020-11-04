The 67th Annual Gravenhurst Santa Claus Parade Is Going Virtual

It’s been a wild year, but Santa Claus has assured us that nothing will stop him from making his annual trip to Gravenhurst for the 67th annual Gravenhurst Santa Claus Parade. However, even Santa knows we need to make some changes this year. With that in mind, the Chamber announces the first-ever Virtual Gravenhurst Santa Claus Parade.

This year, the Chamber is inviting all of the regular parade participants to create a virtual float. What this requires is taking a short, 15-30 second video (on your phone) of yourself and people social distanced doing something that embraces the holiday spirit. Once the Chamber receives all the videos, they will compile them together for a final video that will be aired on November 28. The video can be watched on YourTV Muskoka and on the Chamber website!

“It could be caroling, dancing or even a short holiday skit. With this format you’re truly

only limited by your imagination,” says Sandy Lockhart, the Executive Director of the

Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce, who organizes the annual event. “We know this is

a change from our typical celebration but we feel that it’s important to the community

that we carry on the tradition and bring a little holiday cheer where we’re able.” continued Lockhart.

Maybe just have your staff don an elf hat or two and wish us all a Merry Christmas.

Santa Claus will be making a physical appearance in Gravenhurst, although the exact details of the visit are being kept hush-hush in an effort to limit any potential crowds. However, those who wish to catch a glimpse should keep their eyes and ears open for signs of Santa around Gravenhurst on November 28.

Santa has also agreed to answer questions from curious young ones following the

broadcast of the parade. Anyone who has a question for Santa or wants to let him know why they belong on the “nice” list can send it along to santa@gravenhurstchamber.com before the 28th of November.

The Chamber requests kids ask something that they are proud of, one Christmas gift wish and a North Pole type question.

Parade participants are asked to register their virtual float at gravenhurstchamber.com/gravenhurst-santa-claus-parade.

Submit your approximately 30-second video to marketing@gravenhurstchamber.com

Please contact the Chamber if you require assistance.

Please submit by Monday, November 16

Register your float at

gravenhurstchamber.com/gravenhurst-santa-claus-parade/register.

The Chamber says they still have a trophy for the best float and holiday spirit to spare so get your thinking cap on and dazzle them with your Christmas creations!

The parade is only possible through donations from generous sponsors like Ontario

Power Generation; Stevenson Plumbing, Electric and HVAC; Home Building Centre

Gravenhurst and the Town of Gravenhurst.