The 50th Anniversary Of The Gravenhurst Winter Carnival Starts Thursday

It’s that special time of year again in Gravenhurst as the 2020 Gravenhurst Winter Carnival arrives this Thursday bringing lots of winter fun and activities right through to Family Day.

“We are super excited this year as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the inaugural Carnival, as well, everyone’s favourite mascot ‘Skokie’ is turning 50,with a big pizza party planned in his honour,” said Shawna Patterson, manager of recreation at the Town.

The five day event kicks off Thursday evening at the Opera House with ‘Ignite’ Gravenhurst, a special speaker series with stories and ideas from the community. Friday features ‘Skokie’s Birthday Pizza Bash’ at the Centennial Centre followed by Muskoka Anglers hockey action on the rink.

There are plenty of returning favourite events and activities such as the Polar Dip, Bed Races and Puddle Jumps and a number of new activities including Skokie’s Funland at Gull Lake Rotary Park on Saturday, the Great Canadian Lumberjack Show, Crokicurl at Muskoka Wharf and the Daycare Dash Race on Sunday.

“We’ve really tried to incorporate a little bit of everything that the whole family can enjoy this Family Day weekend in Gravenhurst. A high concentration of the events will be happening Saturday in the Downtown and Gull Lake Rotary Park and on Sunday you’ll find great events happening at Muskoka Wharf, including our spectacular fireworks display,” said Patterson. “The demolition derby is also a huge favourite at the Severn Fairgrounds. Attendees can catch a shuttle this year from a number of downtown Gravenhurst stops,” she added.

Winter Carnival Buttons are your entry pass to most events and can be purchased for just ($5 Adults/ $3 Kids) on site. To see the full schedule of Gravenhurst Winter Carnival events, visit www.gravenhurstwintercarnival.com