Testing For COVID19 In Muskoka Is Encouraged If Symptoms Are Present

Please do not call the 1-888-383-7009 phone line for your results – individual patient test results are not provided to the assessment centre.

Talk to an Assessment Centre Health Professional: 1-888-383-7009

Phones are Answered Monday – Friday between 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Two COVID-19 Assessment Centres are open in Muskoka. Patient access to the Assessment Centres is by appointment only Monday through Friday. The Assessment Centres are not open for walk-in visits.

To stop the spread of COVID-19, the Muskoka Community Assessment Centres support implementing the provincial strategy to significantly expand and enhance testing. In addition to the ongoing testing of the general public, Ontario will be pro-actively testing several priority groups.

Increasing the number of people in the community that can be tested can, in turn, protect the most vulnerable in our communities. By testing more people, cases will be found faster, intervention can happen earlier, which will reduce the spread, and save lives.

Testing for COVID-19 in Muskoka is encouraged if symptoms are present. While some populations are prioritized, testing guidelines have been broadened and more people are eligible for testing.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you should first contact your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner, it is an important step for your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner to be involved in your care. Your primary care provider is here for you while delivering care in a new manner. Family Doctor and Nurse Practitioner offices in the area are available by phone, virtually or in-person as required.

If you do not have a Doctor or Nurse Practitioner, please call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or access the Ministry of Health Self Assessment Tool. After that, if you have been advised to attend a COVID-19 Assessment Centre, you may book an appointment by calling the Assessment Centre Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 1-888-383-7009.

How do I book an appointment?

Your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner’s office will book an appointment for you. If you do not have a Doctor or Nurse Practitioner please call Telehealth Ontario or access the Ministry of Health Self Assessment Tool. You may be advised to call the Assessment Center once those steps are complete.

Why do I need to book an appointment?

Primary Care is working closely with many partners at the Muskoka COVID-19 Assessment Centres, and it is an important step for your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner to be involved in your care.

The Assessment Centres are by appointment only so your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner can help you make the best decision for your care and provide any follow-up that is deemed necessary.

“Our goal is to keep patients safe, ensuring we have a space and dedicated equipment for you that is clean and ready. Protecting everyone is our most important goal and this can be best done when we pre-book and ensure that visits are spaced appropriately” a news release said

What happens at the Assessment Centre?

At the Assessment Centre you will be seen by a healthcare professional who will conduct a test and/or assessment depending on on the most up to date guidelines and clinical expertise. They will also provide you with the necessary care instructions for next steps.

If I am tested, how will I find out the results and how long will it take to get results?

The Province has released the COVID-19 Test Results Viewer that allows you to check your results from home.

Wait times will vary, however it may take up to 7 days to receive your results. If you have not received your results after 7 days, please call your own Doctor or Nurse Practitioner. If you do not have a Doctor or Nurse Practitioner, you may want to call the Assessment Centre for guidance.

About the COVID-19 Assessment Centres in Muskoka:

These centres have been established in partnership with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, Algonquin Family Health Team, Cottage Country Family Health Team, North Muskoka Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Muskoka Paramedic Services and The District Municipality of Muskoka

To date, the Muskoka COVID-19 Assessment Centres have completed 370 tests and also virtually assessed nearly 400 patients. These numbers are specific to the Assessment Centre testing and do not include tests administered through the hospital, long-term care or any other institution.

The Huntsville and Bracebridge Assessment Centres have an adaptable capacity and the planning has built-in flexibility to increase capacity in a surge situation. To date, we are meeting the requested demands for assessment and testing and do not have a wait list.

At the Assessment Centres, we have adopted the new broadened testing criteria, as we have previously adopted all provincial guidelines and have adapted quickly as that has changed.