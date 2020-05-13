Testing Confirms There Are No Cases Of COVID-19 At Pines Long-Term Care

The District of Muskoka has confirmed that there are no cases of COVID-19 at the Pines Long-Term Care Home in Bracebridge following provincially mandated testing of all residents and staff.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit provided the results of almost 310 tests, which were completed at the Pines from May 4 to 7, confirming there are no cases in the facility. The goal of the testing was “to proactively identify cases of the virus that are difficult to diagnose, including asymptomatic cases,” according to the district. The district announced the facility-wide testing in a statement on May 6, detailing the measures taken by staff and residents to prevent the spread of the virus.

“While we are grateful to report there are no cases of COVID-19 at the Pines, we will not ease our efforts,” said District Chair John Klinck. “We will continue to be diligent in our ongoing, proactive measures to keep residents and staff safe.”

A handful of tests were previously done at the Pines in April after five residents showed respiratory symptoms. All five residents tested negative for COVID-19 and influenza A and B, but the Pines continued active screening of residents and staff as well as other preventative measures.

“We know this is a worrying time for those with family members at the Pines, and for anyone with a loved one in long-term care,” said Norm Barrette, commissioner of health services for the district. “We are doing our absolute best to be diligent in our ongoing proactive measures to keep residents and staff safe. We will continue to provide regular updates.”

Kim Landry, administrator at the Pines Long-Term Care Home, said that the Pines has been ahead of the curve since the onset of the pandemic.

“Our team has consistently gone over and above provincial guidelines, working hard to put preventative and precautionary measures in place,” she said. “Thank you to our team – all our staff at the Pines – and to the community for your continued support during this time.”

For more information and future updates, visit the District of Muskoka website.