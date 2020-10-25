Tell Your Kids Not To Eat Anything Until They Get Home From Halloween: OPP

The OPP in Central Region issued a press release and photos to go with it.

As Halloween quickly approaches, the Huronia West OPP wishes to remind children and parents to practice safety precautions to make the evening a memorable one.

HALLOWE’EN SAFETY TIPS:

For Parents:

•Discourage the use of masks on your children. Masks make it hard for children to see what’s around them, including cars. Make-up is a better alternative. With COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, use a non medical mask or face covering.

•Costumes should fit properly to prevent trips and falls. Avoid oversized shoes, high heels, long dresses or capes. Select costumes with bright colours to increase your child’s visibility. Add on reflective tape to costumes if possible.

•Children under 10 years of age should be accompanied by an adult. By the age of 10, some children are ready to go trick or treating with a group of friends.

•Provide your child with a flashlight. A cell phone is a good idea if you have one.

•Draw a map outlining the route they should follow and set a curfew.

•Tell your children not to eat anything until they get home.

•Let your children draw the faces on pumpkins with a marker and leave the carving to parents.

•Start trick or treating early before it gets too dark.

For Children and Youth:

•Carry a white bag or pillowcase for your candy, or add some reflective tape.

•Bring a cell phone in case you need to make an emergency phone call.

•Always travel in groups. Be sure there are at least three of you at all times.

•Don’t visit houses that are not well lit. Never go inside a stranger’s house.

•Walk on the sidewalk whenever possible. If there’s no sidewalk, walk on the side of the road facing traffic. Don’t criss-cross back and forth across the street. Never cross between parked cars, always at crosswalks, street corners or intersections.

•Don’t eat your treats before you get home. When home, ask your parents to look through your treats with you to make sure everything is okay.

For Homeowners:

•Turn on outdoor lights and replace burnt-out bulbs.

•Remove items from your yard or porch that might trip a child.

•Sweep wet leaves from your steps and sidewalk.

•Use alternatives to candles in your pumpkins such as a flashlight or battery-operated candle. If you do use a candle, never leave it unattended.

For Drivers:

•Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more like to be trick or treating.

•Watch out for children, many of whom may be wearing costumes with masks that make it difficult for them to see. Children are excited; they may dart out in traffic.

•Remember that costumes can limit a child’s vision and they may not be able to see your vehicle.

•Reduce your distractions and stay alert.

•Remember to enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully. Proceed with caution.

•Never Drink and Drive!

Remember that safety is everyone’s priority. If you observe suspicious activity, please call 1-888-310-1122.