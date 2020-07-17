TD Branch In Bala Is Closed As A Precaution After Employee Experiences Cold/Flu Symptoms

The TD Bank in Bala located at 3067 Highway 169 was closed early today (Friday) out of an abundance of caution.

Samantha Grant, TD’s Manager Corporate and Public Affairs says that the health and safety of their colleagues and customers is our highest priority.

“A colleague at the branch is experiencing cold/flu symptoms,” she wrote via email. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked all colleagues from this branch to self-isolate at home and we are providing support to help them through this. The branch closed earlier today and will receive enhanced cleaning before it is reopened. If we are alerted that any colleague has received a positive COVID test result, we have clear protocols to follow. Public Health officials would communicate directly to customers that should be made aware.”

Locations in Orillia, Gravenhurst and Bracebridge are open

With files from Matt Sitler – Country 102 FM