TD Bank In Gravenhurst Closed, Staff Member Being Tested For COVID-19

The TD Bank in Gravenhurst has been closed as an employee is being tested for COVID19.

A notice was posted Tuesday at the branch informing the public about the nearest area TD branch in Bracebridge and other info.

Today, Carla Hindman, manager of corporate and public affairs for TD told Country 102 said that the branch will be closed while testing takes place.

“We can confirm that a TD colleague at our branch in Gravenhurst is being tested for COVID-19, and as a precaution other branch colleagues are self-isolating pending the test results,” she stated via email. ” The branch is closed temporarily, and we are providing support to help our colleagues through this. This individual was last at work on May 29th.”

“The branch will remain closed until our colleagues have completed the period of self-isolation advised by public health authorities and our Chief Medical Director,” she added. “We will also follow the guidance of public health authorities and our Chief Medical Director in the event that any colleague receives a positive test.”

Many residents who wanted to bank on Wednesday were surprised to see the closure.

With files from Matt Sitler – Country 102 FM