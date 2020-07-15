Tay Township Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-On Collision

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a head-on collision in Tay Township on July 4 has died, according to the OPP.

Despite the efforts of staff at a Toronto-area trauma hospital, the driver of the Mercedes, 77-year-old Gunter Naumann of Tay Township, died on July 10 from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Charges have been laid against the other driver involved in the collision, but police say the investigation into the cause of the now fatal crash continues.

