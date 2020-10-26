Taser Used In Two Separate ATM Robbery Incidents

The OPP in Central Region is currently investigating two separate incidents involving robberies where the suspect brandished a conducted energy weapon (CEW) and demanded cash.

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP received information that a person using an ATM inside a Coboconk bank was approached by an unknown suspect who brandished a taser and demanded cash. The victim surrendered approximately $300 in casj to the suspect, who then fled the location on foot. Nobody was injured during the incident. The suspect is described as male, approximately 5’6″ in height, approximately 40 years of age, with black hair, wearing a black jacket, black mask, black toque and armed with a CEW.

On Monday, October 26, 2020, at 6:15 a.m., the Orillia OPP received information that a person using a drive-thru ATM in Orillia was approached by an unknown suspect who brandished a taser and demanded cash. The victim immediately drove away, leaving the bank card in the ATM. The suspect made attempts to withdraw money, however, was unsuccessful.

The Orillia OPP, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit were deployed and attended the location to search for the suspect. After an extensive canine track was conducted, the suspect was not located. The suspect is described as male, approximately 5’7″ in height, approximately 30 years of age, wearing all black clothing and armed with a CEW.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.