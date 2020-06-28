Suspended Driver From Orillia Operating A Motorcycle

One person has been charged with numerous offences after a traffic stop of a motorcycle in the Municipality of North Perth.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on June 22 2020, Perth County OPP noticed a motorcycle driving without a rear light or licence plate on Wallace Avenue North, in Listowel. A traffic stop was conducted, and it was determined that the driver was suspended from driving, and there was no insurance on the vehicle.

As a result, Andrew Zwicker, 47 of Orillia, has been arrested and charged with:

Drive without proper rear light – Motorcycle

Drive motor vehicle – Improper Licence

Drive motor vehicle – No Plates

Driving while Under Suspension

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.