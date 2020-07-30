Suspect Wanted After Sexual Assault At Killbear Provincial Park

The West Parry Sound OPP are currently investigating a sexual assault reported on July 24, 2020. The assault occurred on July 10, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. in the washroom/comfort station at Harold Point Campground in Killbear Provincial Park.

The victim described the assailant as a male:

Having full armed tattoos.

Short dark hair.

Stud earrings.

Athletic build.

Mid-thirties.

Grey tank top with light coloured jean shorts.

Anyone having information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.00.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, opp.ca , contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.