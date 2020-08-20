Suspect Seen Looking Through Windows In Orillia

The OPP in Orillia are investigating a Trespass at Night occurrence on Brewery Lane in the City of Orillia.

Police say on August 19, 2020 just before 11 p.m. they received a call of a suspicious person who appeared to be looking in the caller’s window. The suspect fled on a bicycle toward the Forest Avenue and bicycle trail area.

The suspect is described as:

Male in his 50’s

Approximately 6 feet tall

Slim build

Short white hair

Brown baseball hat on backwards

Black t-shirt

Blue jeans

Dark coloured older style cruiser or road bike, possibly damaged

Check your security cameras and dash cams.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance. If anyone in the time period between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. witnessed a male matching the description in the Brewery Lane, Forest Avenue and nearby trails to call police. If you know who this may be you are also encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.