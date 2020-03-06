Suspect In Custody After Hitting Multiple Vehicles On Highway 11

A suspect has been arrested after fleeing police and hitting multiple vehicles on Highway 11, according to the OPP.

Members of the Orillia OPP, supported by Barrie Police Service, responded to a call for theft of gas on Highway 11 in gasoline alley at about 2:45 p.m. on March 6. Police located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, which was a white full-sized van, but the vehicle continued north on Highway 11, driving erratically and colliding with multiple vehicles. The suspect vehicle stopped on Hurtubise Drive in Orillia, where the suspect was arrested around 3 p.m., according to the OPP.

The accused is in custody and has been taken to a local hospital. Several officers sustained minor injuries, according to police, and have been taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police are asking any motorists involved in the collisions on Highway 11 to report to a Collision Reporting Centre. Witnesses and anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident are asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.