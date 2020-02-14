Suspect Charged After Two Break And Enters In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to two break and enters in the City of Orillia. On February 13, 2020 shortly after 10:30 p.m. police responded to a break and enter that just happened at a John Street home in the City of Orillia.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and followed the foot prints to another residence where investigation led them to arrest a 30-year-old Orillia man. The suspect was also linked to another break and enter at a Nottawassaga Street Residence reported earlier in the night. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The suspect was charged with:

Two counts of Break and Enter

Mischief Under $5,000

Theft Under $5,000

Breach of Probation

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Failure to Comply with Release order

The accused is being held in custody and is appearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie today. More information will be released as its made available.