Sunday Morning Fire On Aspdin Road

On Sunday August 16, 2020, Huntsville Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 5 a.m. for a reported structure fire at a home on Aspdin Rd.

When crews arrived, fire was located in the basement and had spread to the rest of the home. There were no injuries and the occupants (two people and a dog) managed to safely escape the blaze thanks to working smoke detectors.. The fire was quickly brought under control. Crews remained on scene dealing with hot spots for several hours.

The investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances is ongoing and a preliminary damage estimate is set at $450,000.