Sunday March 8th, Move Your Clocks Ahead One Hour

Daylight Saving Time starts on the 2nd Sunday in March—that’s Sunday, March 8, 2020. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 A.M. On Saturday night, set your clocks forward one hour (i.e., losing one hour) to “spring ahead.”

Change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

All alarms wear out; replace yours according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Test all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.

Install smoke alarms on every storey of your home and outside all sleeping areas.

For best protection, install smoke alarms in every bedroom.

Install a carbon monoxide alarm adjacent to all sleeping areas.

Dust can affect your alarms. Periodically vacuum the face, and vents of your alarms with a soft bristle brush.

Practise your home escape plan with the entire family.

Cyclists, please remember:

Bicycles are vehicles

Rules of the road are the same, obey all traffic laws

Ride on the road in the same direction as vehicles

Ride as tight and to the right as safely possible when being passed

Always use hand signals to signal directional changes

A helmet is the best protection against injury

To ensure you have a light and wear reflective clothing during night-riding

To ensure you have a functional bell or horn

Cannot carry passengers- if your bicycle is only meant for one person

Have the same rights and responsibilities as drivers

Cannot ride on controlled access highways (e.g. 400-series highways)

As a cyclist, you must share the road with others (e.g., cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles, etc.). Under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act (HTA), a bicycle is a vehicle, just like a car or truck.

Motorists, please remember: