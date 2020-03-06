Sunday March 8th, Move Your Clocks Ahead One Hour

Muskoka411 Staff
Daylight Saving Time starts on the 2nd Sunday in March—that’s Sunday, March 8, 2020. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 A.M. On Saturday night, set your clocks forward one hour (i.e., losing one hour) to “spring ahead.”

Change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

  • All alarms wear out; replace yours according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Test all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.
  • Install smoke alarms on every storey of your home and outside all sleeping areas.
  • For best protection, install smoke alarms in every bedroom.
  • Install a carbon monoxide alarm adjacent to all sleeping areas.
  • Dust can affect your alarms. Periodically vacuum the face, and vents of your alarms with a soft bristle brush.
  • Practise your home escape plan with the entire family.

Cyclists, please remember:

  • Bicycles are vehicles
  • Rules of the road are the same, obey all traffic laws
  • Ride on the road in the same direction as vehicles
  • Ride as tight and to the right as safely possible when being passed
  • Always use hand signals to signal directional changes
  • A helmet is the best protection against injury
  • To ensure you have a light and wear reflective clothing during night-riding
  • To ensure you have a functional bell or horn
  • Cannot carry passengers- if your bicycle is only meant for one person
  • Have the same rights and responsibilities as drivers
  • Cannot ride on controlled access highways (e.g. 400-series highways)

As a cyclist, you must share the road with others (e.g., cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles, etc.). Under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act (HTA), a bicycle is a vehicle, just like a car or truck.

Motorists, please remember:

  • To watch for cyclists and pedestrians
  • Follow and pass at a safe distance
  • Leave a minimum of 1 metre of space when passing cyclists
  • Check blind spots before opening car door
  • Signal all directional changes
  • Cyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicles

