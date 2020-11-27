Stuff A Cruiser On Sat. Nov. 28 In Parry Sound

On Saturday November 28, 2020 officers from the West Parry Sound OPP will be collecting food and other items in support of the Parry Sound Food Banks.

They will be accepting all non-perishable food items. A special request for cash or gift cards during this food drive for the purchase of perishable items as the Holidays draw near.

The event will take place on Saturday November 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sobeys located at 25 Pine Drive, and No Frills located at 60 Joseph Street, Parry Sound.

Happy Holidays!