Students Could Have An Extended Break Beyond Jan. 4, 2021

Dear TLDSB families:

You may have heard that the Minister of Education advised school boards that schools could potentially have an extended break and be closed beyond January 4, 2021. At this time, no decision has been made by the Ministry of Education. When we learn more from the province, we will inform you.

I would like to reassure you, that Trillium Lakelands District School Board is prepared to move to a remote learning environment for your child, should the break be extended.

How information will be communicated:

The decision to extend the winter holiday beyond January 4 would be made by the Ministry of Education. Should the break be extended, the Board will communicate with families directly through School Messenger. We will also share this information on our website and social media channels.

If the break is not extended, the first day of school following the holiday break would be Monday, January 4, 2021.

Preparing for the Winter Break:

Although we do not know what the Ministry of Education will decide, we recommend that your child gather all personal items from their desks/lockers that they may need.

Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you and your family a safe and healthy holiday break.

Wes Hahn

Director of Education