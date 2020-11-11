Students And Seniors Work Together To Create Beautiful Remembrance Day Display

November 11th, a day we remember and honour the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country. Using the Manor as a backdrop, the local community has worked together to create a beautiful tribute to our heroes.

The residents at the Manor at Gravenhurst and members of the community, including local students, have been busy making lawn poppies for Remembrance Day. Kim Cutting, a teacher at Beechgrove public school, “We feel it is very important for the students to understand the importance of Remembrance Day and this year traditional celebrations have to look very different. We were honoured to be part of a community effort to celebrate our veterans and show our respect.”

Stephanie Bolger, Executive Director at the Manor knew this year would be different but did not want the importance of this day be forgotten, “Due to restrictions we can not run our traditional Remembrance Day, intergenerational programs. We might be doing things a little differently this year, but our respect has not waned. We wanted to make sure we included people of all ages on such an important day. I started making calls and was overwhelmed with the response of people wanting to make poppies.”

Picture below- two of our wonderful veterans in the front, both served in world war II. Holding the flagpole is our Director of Recreation, Kristen McQuarrie. Kristen served in the Navy for 5 years before returning to school to become a recreation therapist. Stephanie Bolger, Executive Director (to the right of flagpole) Tracy Mercer (far right)

In addition to the poppies made by various members of the Gravenhurst community, a very talented staff member, Tracey Mercer, came in and hand painted all the windows.

Tracy shared, “It is important to remember the sacrifices for our freedom we enjoy today in Canada. I have Great Uncles that served in the war on my Mother’s side of the family. I have heard our Residents talk of their experiences and it’s very surreal to connect the past with the present. The residents tell me these paintings mean a lot to them and that they are wonderful. It was an honour to bring joy to the residents.”

The Manor welcomes everyone to stop by and enjoy the 2020 Remembrance Day Poppy Project. Please remember to wear a mask and keep physically distanced. Lest we forget.