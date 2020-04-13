Strong Winds This Afternoon Into Early This Evening

Special weather statement continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park, Ont. (044420)

Strong westerly winds are forecast to develop this afternoon and will continue into this evening. Wind gusts up to 80 km/h will be possible, particularly near the shoreline of Georgian Bay. Winds will ease tonight.

Power outages may be caused by the strong wind.

