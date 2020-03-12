Strong Winds Expected Early Friday Morning

Special weather statement issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

A cold front will sweep across the region from west to east early Friday morning giving westerly wind gusts near 80 kilometres per hour from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM. Continued gusty winds after the cold front are expected until Friday evening with peak gusts near 70 kilometres per hour from a westerly direction.

Winds will gradually diminish Friday evening. Isolated power outages are possible.

