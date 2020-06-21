Strong Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon And Evening

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in this hot and humid air mass this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may briefly become strong producing wind gusts to 80 km/h, pea to dime size hail and heavy downpours.
Special weather statement issued for:
Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,
Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,
Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,
Dufferin – Innisfil,
Caledon,
Halton Hills – Milton,
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.