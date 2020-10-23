Strong Damaging Winds In Thunderstorms This Afternoon And This Evening

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Special weather statement continued for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Special weather statement ended for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

A line of showers and thunderstorms over Michigan will move eastward to reach the near Windsor and Lake Huron late in the afternoon and the remaining regions early this evening.

There will be potential for wind gusts of 90 km/h with some of these storms. Torrential downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning may also be associated.

Environment Canada will monitor this situation closely. Severe thunderstorm will likely be issued for some areas as the system moves closer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.