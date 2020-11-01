Strong And Gusty Winds Today Says Environment Canada

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

City of Hamilton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

An Alberta Clipper will bring winds gusting between 60 and 70 km/h beginning this morning. Winds will then strengthen this evening with gusts up to 80 km/h. Winds will diminish Monday morning.

Wind warning continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Potentially damaging winds tonight.

An Alberta Clipper will bring moderate winds gusting between 60 and 70 km/h today. Winds will then strengthen this evening with gusts up to 90 km/h. Winds will diminish Monday morning.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.