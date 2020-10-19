Stolen Vehicle In Gravenhurst After Residents Were Outside Because Of A Fire Alarm

Bracebridge OPP is currently investigating a theft of a vehicle from a home on Second Street in Gravenhurst that occurred overnight on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

The thief took advantage of a situation where the apartment building was being evacuated due to a fire alarm and stole the victim’s keys and later his vehicle, a 2019 silver Kia RIO bearing Ontario marker CLDR856.

Anyone with information or video footage from surveillance in that area are asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000