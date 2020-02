Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating a report of a stolen Snowmobile in the Town of Penetanguishene. The snowmobile was last seen by the owner on Sunday February 2, 2020.

The snowmobile is described as a purple 1998 ski-doo, Formula Z, 670 with licence plate 847224. Police are asking anyone who has seen this snowmobile, since Sunday, or has information about its whereabouts to contact their local police detachment.