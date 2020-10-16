Stewart Lake, Township Of Georgian Bay Cautioned About Blue-Green Algae Bloom

Township of Georgian Bay — Residents and visitors to Stewart Lake, Township of Georgian Bay are being cautioned about a confirmed blue-green algae bloom impacting the northwest end of Stewart Lake.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is asking residents and visitors to exercise caution where blue-green algae is visible and to take the following precautions:

do not use the lake water for the preparation of infant formula

do not allow pets or livestock to drink or swim in the water where an algae bloom is visible

be cautious about eating fish caught in water where blue-green algae blooms occur

do not use herbicides, copper sulphate or other algaecides that may break open algae cells and release toxins into the water

avoid swimming and other water sport activities where an algae bloom is visible

Blooms may make the water look bluish-green, or like green pea soup or turquoise paint.

Many species of blue-green algae (also called cyanobacteria) have the potential to produce toxins that are harmful to the health of humans and animals. The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks will be further analyzing samples to determine the presence of any toxins.

Symptoms from consuming toxins from a blue-green algae bloom can include headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and can be more serious if water is swallowed in large quantities.

The health unit and the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks will continue to work together to monitor the algal bloom and updates will be provided on our website (www.smdhu.org) as we receive new information.

To learn more about blue-green algae visit the health unit website at www.simcoemuskokahealth.org, or call Health Connection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520.