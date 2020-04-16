Stephen Rettie Is The New CAO For The Town Of Bracebridge

After a comprehensive recruitment process, the Town of Bracebridge announced today the appointment of Stephen Rettie as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the Town effective June 29, 2020. Mr. Rettie will be assuming the role of CAO from John Sisson, who is retiring from the Town.

The CAO is responsible for leadership and general management of the Corporation, acting as key advisor and liaison to Council. As the senior appointed official, and working in collaboration with the management team, the CAO’s major responsibilities include overseeing and coordinating the day-to-day administration of the Corporation; attending Council/Committee meetings; making policy, service level, and long-range/strategic/business planning recommendations; communicating and facilitating the implementation of Council decisions; and administering the human resources management activities of the Corporation. The CAO represents the Town with other municipalities, external agencies and senior levels of government; oversees and monitors legislative compliance and sound fiscal management of the Corporation; fosters an environment of positive public relations, both internally and externally; acts as an ambassador within the local and larger municipal community; and champions the programs/policies of Council.

Leading the Town’s Management Team, the CAO will work with all town staff to achieve the Vision, Mission and Civic Priorities set out in the Town’s 2018-2028 Community-Based Strategic Plan.

“We are very pleased to have Steve assume this crucial role,” said Mayor Graydon Smith. “His senior management experience as the Town’s Director of Finance/Treasurer and his previous positions with the Township of Muskoka Lakes and the private sector have positioned him well to be an outstanding leader of the Town’s administration.”

“Having been a member of the management team for the past five years, and a resident of Bracebridge almost my entire life, I know how great this Town is and what we are capable of as a community. I look forward to working with Mayor Smith, members of Council and all Town staff as I transition into this important and influential role, continuing the great work that our residents have come to expect,” said Rettie.

John Sisson, the Town’s current Chief Administrative Officer said, “Steve is well-liked and respected by Town staff and he has earned a reputation as a skilled and knowledgeable municipal official. He is a great fit to help lead the Town’s administration into the future. I look forward to working closely with Steve over the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition to the Corporation’s new leadership.”

Rettie has served as the Town’s Director of Finance/Treasurer for over 5 years. He began his municipal career with the Township of Muskoka Lakes where he worked for 3 years as the Township Treasurer. Prior to joining the public service, he worked locally for Muskoka Transport as their Controller for over 8 years.

Rettie graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from McMaster University and holds both the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designations. Professional development is an ongoing priority for him through various affiliated organizations such as the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO).

A native of Bracebridge, Steve makes spending time with his wife and two children a priority. In his spare time, Steve loves sports, playing golf, baseball and hockey whenever possible. Rettie has also been known to play the guitar in a band on occasion.