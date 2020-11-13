Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19 At The Pines Long-Term Care Home – No COVID Positive Residents

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) advised the District today that a staff member from the Pines Long-Term Care Home has tested positive for COVID-19. This positive result was not an outcome of the on-going bi-weekly on-site COVID-19 testing procedure that is in place to support early detection of any spread of the COVID-19 virus in the home. The staff member is symptomatic and self-isolating at home. Two additional staff members are in isolation as an added precaution. The District and SMDHU are working closely to monitor and respond to the situation.

A deep clean of all resident home areas will be conducted to protect residents and staff, in addition to an increase in daily cleaning of high-touch surfaces. Visitation continues to be limited to essential visitors only as outlined in the directive issued by the Medical Officer of Health on November 3, 2020. No additional restrictions are required at this time as per the advice of SMDHU. Regular updates will be provided to residents, their families, and staff as more details become available.

Proactive bi-weekly testing for all staff will be completed next week as scheduled to support early detection, and will continue until further notice from public health experts.

“The District remains focused on protecting residents and staff at the Pines Long-Term Care Home from COVID-19,” said Chair Klinck. “We again want to thank all of our staff, residents and families for their dedication, support and patience during these challenging times.”