Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19 At The Pines Long Term Care Facility

A media release from the District of Muskoka, which was also sent to all families of residents via email:

The District of Muskoka has been focused on protecting residents and staff at the Pines Long-Term Care Home from COVID-19. To date, all staff have been tested 7 times since the beginning of May, 2020 with the most recent testing taking place from August 25th to 28th, 2020. On August 30, 2020, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit advised the District that one staff member from the Pines tested positive for COVID-19 from last week’s testing.

The staff member is recovering at home with mild symptoms and is self-isolating for a 14-day period. Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has issued directives for all Long-Term Care homes that apply in the case a staff member tests positive for COVID-19. The Pines must consider a single, laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member as a confirmed respiratory outbreak in the home.

“For this reason, steps are being take at the Pines which includes completing an outbreak assessment and testing all residents and staff,” said Norm Barrette, Commissioner of Health Services. “For the time being, it is necessary to suspend all resident visits until the results of the resident and staff testing are received. The outcome of this week’s testing will be provided as soon as available.”

“The District is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit throughout this time to ensure the safety of all residents, family members and our staff,” said District Chair John Klinck. “Our thoughts are with our valued staff member as they recover from this terrible virus, and we thank everyone for their cooperation as we take all the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this terrible virus.”

Daily updates will be provided to residents, their families, and staff. Regular updates will be provided to the community.