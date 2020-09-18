Staff Member At Muskoka Shores In Gravenhurst Tests Positive For COVID-19.

A staff member at Muskoka Shores Care Community in Gravenhurst has tested positive for COVID-19. Muskoka411 received multiple tips from concerned residents and reached out to Sienna Senior Living to confirm the situation.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has listed a positive test in Gravenhurst on Friday involving a 18-34 year-old female and the case is under investigation.

Sienna Senior Living has released the following statement:

“At all times, our highest priority is the health and safety of our residents and team members. We continue to work closely with public health authorities and our health care partners to follow all necessary precautions, protocols and directives to protect our residents and team members throughout the pandemic. We can confirm that Muskoka Shores Care Community is not in outbreak status. One team member has tested positive for COVID-19 and we are awaiting confirmation of the second test results for that team member. No other team members or residents have tested positive.

As we continue to prepare for a potential second wave, pandemic plans, infection control, and outbreak management policies and protocols will remain in place as part of our operations.”