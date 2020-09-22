Spruce Glen Public School In Huntsville Says They Have A Positive COVID-19 Case

The school send home the following letter:

Dear Parents/Guardians,

We have been notified by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) that a student or staff member at Spruce Glen Public School has tested positive for COVID-19. Our school is working closely with Trillium Lakelands District School Board and SMDHU and is taking necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus both in the school and in the community.

We recognize that this situation may be stressful and we want to ensure that you and your family understand what you can expect to happen going forward.

What the health unit will do: SMDHU investigates all situations in which a person has tested positive for COVID-19, or who is presumed to have COVID-19, in Simcoe and Muskoka.

When the health unit confirms that a person does have COVID-19 they will manage the situation based on an individual risk assessment, informed by the Ministry of Health’s COVID 19 Guidance: School Outbreak Management. The health unit will determine who is at risk and ensure that school staff, families and students are provided with the appropriate information and recommendations to protect themselves and those close to them. These may include:

Working with the school to determine who from the school community (e.g. students, staff, before and after care, bus, volunteers, etc.) may have been in close contact with the person who has COVID-19.

Notifying those who have been in close contact with the person who has COVID-19, and sending them home for 14 days following their last close contact.

Advising those who are identified as close contacts to seek testing, including those with no symptoms.

Due to privacy laws, the health unit will not release personal or identifying information about any staff or student who is ill unless deemed necessary. If your child has been identified as a close contact, the health unit will follow up with you directly.

What the school will do:

Provide the health unit with information about who else the person with COVID-19 was in contact with while at school (including before and after school care) and on the school bus.

Enhance cleaning and disinfection in all areas in the school where the individuals may have been.

Work with the health unit to develop a plan to protect all students and staff to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What you can do: At all times, school staff, students and families have an important role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 within our school community. This includes wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, completing the daily self-screening and ensuring that your child stay home and get tested if they are experiencing any symptoms. In the event that you are contacted by the health unit, follow the guidance provided.

For more information regarding COVID-19, including information and resources for families, visit the health unit websitesimcoemuskokahealth.org/…/COVID-19/Return-to-School/Families or contact Health Connection at 705-721-7520 (toll free 1-877-721-7520).

Sincerely,

Kelly Picken

Principal, Spruce Glen Public School