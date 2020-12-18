Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Another Impaired Driver By Drug

On December 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., a member of the public was following a motorist who left the roadway and struck a signpost on Champlain Road in Tiny Township. The vehicle continued for some time in an erratic manner, eventually stopping at a parking lot where the driver appeared to be sleeping. A call was made to police and the Southern Georgian Bay OPP arrived a short time later. Officers spoke with the driver and noticed signs of impairment and a roadside sobriety test was administered. As a result of the test the driver was placed under arrest and was transported to the detachment to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

As a result of the investigation, John McTague, 52 years of Tiny Township was charged with operation While Impaired – Alcohol or Drug.

The driver’s licence of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed to be impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland in January 2021.