South Simcoe Police Officer Charged With Fraud

A South Simcoe Police officer has been charged with fraud following an investigation into employee benefits claims. The investigation began three months ago and culminated with the officer and his wife being charged on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Constable Lui Giordano, 52, and Katherine Giordano, 53, are both charged with Fraud Over $5,000, Forgery and Utter Forged Documents.

Constable Giordano, a 17-year veteran of the police service, has been suspended with pay.

“We hold our members to a high standard. These allegations are concerning but we must let the court process take its course.” says Chief Andrew Fletcher:

The accused are scheduled to appear in Barrie court on March 23, 2020.