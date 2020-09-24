Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Muskoka411 received multiple tips and has followed up.

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has issued the following statement:

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare has been notified of a confirmed COVID-19 case of a staff member. While privacy legislation does not allow access to and disclosure of specifics, it has been confirmed that the acquisition was through a close contact and did not occur in the workplace at MAHC. The staff member has been quarantining at home.

Health care organizations are required to work with Public Health on any type of infectious illness concern. MAHC has followed Public Health guidance to investigate the case and work through contact tracing at the South Muskoka site together with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. This contact tracing investigation involves identifying any unprotected exposures and no additional positive cases have been identified to date.

Our staff are skilled and experienced health care workers that wear appropriate personal protective equipment for all patient interactions which mitigates the risk of transmission to patients. No patients have been identified at risk of exposure, and there are currently no COVID-positive inpatients at MAHC. Hospital operations continue as normal and the hospital is not in outbreak. Numerous continued safety precautions remain in place to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, including:

screening everyone entering the hospitals at the entrances, and self-screening and self-declaring of symptoms by staff,

limiting visitation,

enhanced cleaning and infection prevention and control protocols,

frequent hand hygiene,

personal protective equipment protocols, including universal masking of everyone in the building,

regular COVID-19 information updates and internal communication regarding the requirement to follow safety precautions and proper use of personal protective equipment,

repeated reminders of public health measures including physical distancing and limited social contact,

continual review of infection management policies and enhancement of the hospital’s pandemic response as we prepare for what may come this fall and winter.

We recognize that our team members are equally vulnerable to the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community. As cases climb locally and across the province, it is so important to follow public health advice to reduce the risks of contracting or transmitting the COVID-19 virus. We urge everyone, including staff and patients, to wear face coverings, practice good hand hygiene and physical distancing, and to protect yourselves through limited social contact with others.

We are grateful for the efforts of everyone at MAHC who remain committed to safe, high-quality care for our patients during the pandemic. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our patients and team members.