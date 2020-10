On Sunday October 11, 2020 sometime between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m the following day, unknown suspect(s) vandalized a BMW car (pictured) which the owner had parked at the gravel parking lot beside the arena in Bracebridge located on James Street.

Residents are being asked to check dash cams and security cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.