Someone Punctured Four Tires On Chaffey Township Road

The Huntsville OPP is currently investigating a mischief complaint and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Police say sometime between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 and 9:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17th, 2020 unknown suspect(s) punctured the four tires of a car causing the tires to deflate. The car was parked in the rear parking lot of 65 Chaffey Township Road, Huntsville at the time the tiers were punctured.

Residents are asked to check security cameras and dash cameras in this area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.