Someone Is Impersonating A Police Officer In Tay Township

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they are currently investigating a report of impersonation of a police officer that occurred on Highway 12 near Park Street, Tay Township at 2:08 p.m. December 6, 2020.

The complainant described the incident that she was westbound on Highway 12 from Highway 400 when a black cargo van that had been following her for 15 minutes activated a flashing red and blue light bar and attempted to force her to stop by aggressively driving up close nearly colliding with her. The complainant at this point called the OPP out of concern and the suspect vehicle turned southbound on Newton Road in Tay Township.

The suspect vehicle is described as being a older model black coloured van with side sliding doors and no rear windows, no front licence plate only a licence plate holder, front windshield is cracked from the drivers side to the middle of the windshield and a red and blue light bar in the lower front windshield. The lone driver is described as being male with a mostly covered face.

Any driver who is suspicious to a police vehicle attempting to stop them is asked to dial 911 when it can be safely done to assist in verifying that it is a police vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.