Some Milk Products May Be Unsafe Due To Presence Of Sanitizer

Agropur Cooperative is recalling certain milk products from the marketplace due to the presence of sanitizer. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Sealtest
|Skim Milk
|2 L
|64420001412
|FE 08 (1490)
|Sealtest
|Skim Milk
|4 L
|64420001405
|1490 FE08
|Sealtest
|1% Milk
|4 L
|64420001603
|1490 FE08
|Sealtest
|2% Milk
|4 L
|64420000774
|1490 FE08
|Sealtest
|2% Milk
|1 L
|64420000798
|FE 08 (1490)
|L’ecole, c’est nourissant
|2% Milk
|150 mL
|55872001068
|FE 08 (1490)
|Sealtest
|3.25% Milk
|1 L
|64420000244
|FE 08 (1490)
Food contaminated with sanitizer residue may not look or smell spoiled. Consumption of this product may cause symptoms such as nausea, upset stomach or vomiting. The affected products should not be consumed.
There has been one reported illness associated with the consumption of these products.
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.