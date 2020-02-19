Some Areas Under A Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Tonight

Local snow squalls have developed off Georgian bay and will gradually shift out of the area as the wind shifts more northerly. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm will be possible by the time the snow squalls weaken tonight.

Weather advisory issued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Poor winter driving conditions due to accumulating snow and low visibility in briefly heavy snow is expected with these snow squalls.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.